Cebu City gets best nutrition, green awards

THE Cebu City Government has received the Best Nutrition Facebook Page Award from the Regional Nutrition Committee of the National Nutrition Council (NNC 7) for the first time.

This was announced by Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia during a flag-raising ceremony at the City Hall grounds on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

The award was in recognition to the city’s commitment in sharing nutrition information and providing nutrition updates through the Cebu City Nutrition Office’s social media page.

The Green Banner Seal of Compliance Award was also given to the City Hall in recognition of their efforts to address the issue of malnutrition in the city, particularly among children.

During the event, Garcia reminded the City Hall workers to refrain from using social media, especially Facebook, during work hours, except when it is work-related.

“So, this is one of the few instances that you can use your Facebook page during work. Ato lang klarohon (Let’s just clarify),” the acting mayor said.

Also receiving a Service Award was former City Hall employee Emma Seville, who retired after 42 years of working at the city’s Nutrition Office.

Garcia expressed gratitude to the different City Hall departments that worked hard to make the City Hall’s hosting of the recently concluded Pasigarbo sa Sugbo a success. / JPS