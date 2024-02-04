Cebu City gets its newest co-living wonder

Set amid the pulsating heart of Cebu, lyf Cebu City is more than just a place to stay; it’s a lifestyle, a community, a statement. The property, strategically located at Tower 3, Baseline Center, blends seamlessly into the city’s dynamic ecosystem, offering a harmonious balance between work and leisure.

The launch event, aptly named “lyf of the City,” was a microcosm of the experiences and connections that lyf aims to foster. Attended by local media, influencers and key personalities like Rey Vergel Mulat, the POP Champion of lyf Cebu City, and Eunice Lodripas from The Ascott Limited, the event showcased the essence of what lyf stands for.

Mathias Bergundthal and Denise Olegario, representing Cebu Landmasters and The Ascott Limited respectively, underscored the commitment to a unique co-living experience.

Walking into lyf Cebu City, one is struck by the meticulous attention to detail and the thoughtful design that encourages interaction and collaboration. The property offers a diverse range of living spaces — from the intimate One of a Kind (Studio) to the communal All Together (2-Bedroom and 4-bedroom) apartments. Each space reflects a keen understanding of the modern traveler’s needs.

However, lyf Cebu City’s true allure lies in its communal spaces. The Connect, a coworking space and lounge, buzzes with the energy of collaboration, while Nook provides a sanctuary for focused work. The Bond, a social kitchen, invites guests to connect over culinary creations, fostering bonds that transcend professional networks.

For those seeking relaxation, the property doesn’t disappoint. The Wash and Hang offers a unique twist to laundry, turning a mundane task into a social event. The property’s pool is a haven for relaxation, offering spectacular views of the city skyline. For fitness enthusiasts, the Burn, a 24-hour gym, ensures that one’s wellness routine is never compromised.

Integral to the lyf experience is the lyf Crew — a team dedicated to enriching the stay of every guest. From providing local insights to facilitating community-building activities, they ensure a sense of belonging and camaraderie.

In an interview, Mulat shared his vision for lyf Cebu City: “It’s more than just a place to live; it’s about creating a community, an experience. We’re not just expanding; we’re redefining what co-living can be.”

As lyf Cebu City prepares to open its doors, it’s clear that this is just the beginning of The Ascott Limited’s ambitious plans for the region. With its innovative approach to co-living and community building, lyf Cebu City isn’t just offering a place to stay; it’s offering a way to live.

This is where the journey of modern co-living begins — in the heart of the Philippines, in the soul of Cebu. S