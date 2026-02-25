Cebu City gets P145M for schools, subsidy

CEBU City is set to receive a major financial boost of P145 million from the national government to build more classrooms and provide local subsidies. The funding comes at a critical time as the city works to fix classroom shortages and support its growing student population.

A major investment for education

On February 23, 2026, a memorandum of agreement (MOA) was signed at Malacañang to officially release the funds through the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF).

Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed on Tuesday, February 24, that the money is earmarked for three main areas:

* New infrastructure projects

* Rice subsidies for residents

* Improving local schools

* Solving the Classroom Shortage

About half of the P145 million will be used to build multi-storey school buildings. These new structures are needed to accommodate more than 100,000 students currently enrolled in the city.

The city has already submitted plans for six- and eight-storey buildings. These tall school buildings are designed to save space while providing enough rooms for everyone. Currently, many schools have to use "shifting schedules" or temporary classrooms because there simply isn't enough space.

"When that is finished, we’re expecting them to release a certain amount to fund the construction of our schools," Archival said.

A national problem, a local solution

The shortage of learning space is a massive challenge across the Philippines. For the 2025–2026 school year, the country is short by about 165,000 classrooms. In Cebu City, overcrowding has forced some students into rooms designed for much smaller groups.

To help fix this, the national government has increased the total LGSF to P57.872 billion for 2026—the highest it has ever been. This is a P34 billion increase from last year, aimed at helping local cities build things faster.

Cutting through red tape

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who led the MOA signing, explained that the government is making it easier for cities to get this money. In the past, local governments had to finish every single piece of paperwork before seeing a cent. Now, the process is being streamlined to get help to the people faster.

What’s next for Cebu City?

While the signing was a major milestone, the work is just beginning. Archival clarified that the city is still finalizing exactly where the new buildings will go, with studies currently looking at sites in both the northern and southern districts.

This P145 million investment marks a turning point for Cebu City’s students, promising a future where "makeshift" classrooms are replaced by modern, multi-storey buildings designed for success. (CAV)