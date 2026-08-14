Cebu City gets P340M for 3 projects

THE Cebu City Government has secured P340 million in Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) allocations for rice assistance, solid waste management and a multipurpose building in Barangay Kalunasan.

City Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the committee on budget and finance, said the funds have been downloaded to the City’s account and are available for their intended projects.

The City received P145 million for a rice distribution program for indigent residents, P145 million for a materials recovery facility (MRF) in Barangay Mambaling and P50 million for a multipurpose building in Barangay Kalunasan.

The rice assistance funding was released in April under the LGSF-Financial Assistance to Local Government Units in General Appropriations Act for 2026.

The MRF in Mambaling will include a sorting station, drop-off center, composting facility and recycling facility.

Tumulak said it will improve waste recovery and reduce garbage disposal costs, including tipping fees at the sanitary landfill in Aloguinsan.

The City has been hauling garbage outside Cebu City since the closure of its previous disposal facility, putting additional pressure on its waste management budget.

The Kalunasan building will serve as a multipurpose activity and service center. Tumulak said construction is expected to begin within the year.

Flood control funding

Tumulak also said the City Government is expecting more than P200 million in Department of Public Works and Highways funding for a flood-control project in the Tagunol area in the city’s southern part.

The proposed project would involve a large drainage canal to improve floodwater flow affecting communities around Barangay Basak Pardo and prevent water from accumulating along the Tagunol highway.

Tumulak said the project is expected to start within 2026. The DPWH funding is separate from the P340 million in LGSF allocations.

The National Government-funded projects are expected to support the Archival administration’s efforts to address food assistance, waste management, infrastructure and flood mitigation. / CAV