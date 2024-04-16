Cebu City Government closes roads surrounding MCWD

STREETS surrounding the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) have been closed to traffic amid the rift between the water utility firm and the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA).

The Cebu City Government implemented the road closure along Magallanes and Lapu-Lapu Streets on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), though, did not issue any traffic advisory regarding the closure, not until SunStar Cebu asked about it.

In its traffic advisory, the CCTO said that due to the recent squabble in MCWD, Lapu-Lapu Street and Magallanes Extension will be temporarily blocked until further notice in order to avoid the ensuing congestion that may arise from them.

CCTO has recommended that MCWD customers proceed to the on-street parking located along P. Streets Burgos and MC Briones St.

Meanwhile, the Lapu-Lapu Street entry is the only way for MCWD personnel and their cars to enter the organization.

Public utility jeepneys that are going to cross Lapu-Lapu Street are instructed to go to MJ Cuenco Avenue and then turn onto Osmeña Blvd. to return to their intended path. (AML)