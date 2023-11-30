Cebu City Government still trusts police despite numerous crimes

DESPITE the numerous crimes committed in Cebu City, such as the heist of a pawnshop on Colon Street, the city government continues to have faith in the police.

Vice Mayor and acting mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia commended the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) for the prompt apprehension of thieves during his visit to the Camp Sotero Cabahug to inaugurate the newly renovated fire range funded by the city government.

Among those arrested were Dann Carlo Geverola Flores, Jordan Baquiano and alleged mastermind Jigger Geverola.

"Naa pa, naa pa gyud. 100 percent ang atung pagsalig nila," said Garcia.

(We still trust you 100 percent).

Garcia added that the city government is satisfied with CCPO’s performance.

Accordingly, the Cebu City government turned over 56 basic assault rifles and four sniper rifles to the CCPO after completing the paperwork that were processed since during the administration of former mayor Edgardo Labella, during which the weapons had been purchased but not yet delivered because of unfinished paperwork.