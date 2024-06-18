Cebu City gov’t revives emergency responders

THE Cebu City Government has reactivated the disaster risk responders in its 80 barangays as the rainy season threatens low-lying areas with flooding.

Councilor Joel Garganera, overseer of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said the City is preparing as model forecasts suggest an increasing probability of La Niña developing within June to August 2024.

He said the barangay respondents will monitor their areas of jurisdiction, particularly low-lying areas and those that are threatened by landslides.

“If heavy rain comes, we will evacuate them (residents), especially those in the flood-prone areas,” Garganera said.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has ordered Task Force Gubat sa Baha (war on floods) to expedite all interventions to prevent floods from disrupting residents as the rainy season has already started.

Garcia cited the purchase of declogging machines to be deployed to low-lying areas threatened by flooding.

He also said it was important for the task force and other city offices to coordinate.

Garcia said the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the Department of Engineering and Public Works, and the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement Team should work hard to minimize damage caused by flooding.

The task force chief said they might entertain renting declogging machines if the purchase is delayed. / PNA