Cebu City grants penalty-free permit renewals until Jan. 30

THE Cebu City Council has extended the deadline for business permit renewals to Jan. 30, 2026, giving taxpayers additional time to process their applications without incurring penalties.

In a resolution passed on Tuesday, Jan. 6, businesses renewing their permits within the extended period will be exempted from penalties, surcharges, and interest beyond the standard Jan. 20 deadline.

The measure, endorsed by City Councilor David Tumulak, cited the anticipated high volume of applicants during the annual renewal period as the primary reason for the extension.

Tumulak explained that congestion and long queues are expected at processing centers, which could delay transactions if the original deadline is strictly enforced.

The resolution covers renewals processed at major permit centers, including those located at Robinsons Galleria and SM Seaside City Cebu, where a significant number of applicants are expected.

Citing Section 167 of Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991, Tumulak said the City Government is allowed to extend deadlines for local tax payments in cases of a “justifiable reason or cause,” provided the extension does not exceed six months and is granted without penalties.

Under the law, local taxes, fees, and charges are normally due within the first 20 days of January, and any extension beyond this period requires approval from the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

By extending the deadline to Jan. 30, the City Council said the city aims to provide taxpayers with “reasonable and sufficient time” to comply with renewal requirements while ensuring the orderly processing of applications.

Copies of the resolution will be furnished to the City Treasurer, Budget Officer, Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) and other concerned offices for implementation.

Similarly, another resolution was proposed by City Councilor Harold Kendrick Go but later withdrew, suggesting to extend the deadline to Feb. 28, to provide relief to businesses still recovering from Typhoon Tino.

In a now withdrawn resolution, Go explained that storm-related disruptions still continue to affect operations and cause financial constraint, particularly among micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Go said Typhoon Tino caused widespread flooding, power interruptions, and physical damage to commercial buildings, forcing many businesses to temporarily close or divert funds toward repairs and recovery instead of regulatory compliance.

These conditions, he said, limited their ability to complete permit renewal requirements within the regular period.

City Treasurer Emma Villarete told SunStar Cebu that the agency has collected P3.2 billion from business taxes in 2025 and this year’s target is P3.7 billion. / EHP