Cebu City Hall denies ‘special treatment’ in fatal Banilad hit-and-run case

CEBU City officials are pushing back against claims that a recent high-profile traffic tragedy received "special treatment." While the death of 23-year-old entrepreneur Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng has sparked rapid government action, Mayor Nestor Archival Jr. insists the response is about fixing broken systems, not the victim's social standing.

The February 8, 2026 incident in Barangay Banilad has put a spotlight on the city's struggle to enforce road safety laws, specifically regarding drunk driving.

A lack of scientific tools

The investigation into the crash exposed a major gap: Cebu City did not have breathalyzers available at the time of the accident. This meant that the 21-year-old suspect, Sean Andrew Pajarillo, was not tested for alcohol until 18 hours after the crash. By then, the test came back negative, causing public outcry.

“This incident exposed what we lack,” Mayor Archival said. He confirmed that City Hall is now looking into buying breathalyzer units so that future cases can be backed by scientific evidence rather than just observation.

The ‘Kingston Ralph Ordinance’

In response to the tragedy, the City Council is drafting a new law tentatively called the “Kingston Ralph Ordinance.” Authored by Councilor Harold Kendrick Go, the measure aims to hold bars and businesses accountable.

If passed, the ordinance could require:

* Mandatory CCTVs in all alcohol-serving establishments.

* Staff Intervention: Employees may be required to call authorities if an intoxicated customer insists on driving.

* Penalties for Businesses: Establishments could be fined for continuing to serve patrons who are clearly drunk.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña noted that the city will hold consultations before the law is officially filed to ensure it is fair to business owners.

Fair enforcement for all

Social media users have questioned why this case moved so quickly compared to other fatal accidents, such as a Valentine's Day crash on the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) that claimed the lives of a senior couple, Salvador and Cecilia Geraldizo.

rchival assured the public on Monday, February 16, that there is no favoritism. He pointed out that the driver in the CSCR case is also in custody and facing charges. "The city government responds the same way in major incidents," Archival said, emphasizing that the goal is to enforce the law fairly for every citizen.

A call for road discipline

The Mayor described these recent deaths as urgent reminders that Cebu needs stronger enforcement and better driver discipline. Pajarillo is currently facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.

As the city mourns the loss of young lives and senior citizens alike, the focus remains on making Cebu’s streets safer for everyone, regardless of their background. (CAV)