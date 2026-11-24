THE Cebu City Government has pushed back against videos on social media claiming that scholarship beneficiaries have yet to receive their allowances for three consecutive semesters, citing delays in schools’ submission of enrollment records as a major factor in the release of payments.

Kenneth Siasar, chief of staff of Mayor Nestor Archival, told reporters on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, the mayor’s office had received no reports that the City had failed to release allowances for the two semesters of School Year (SY) 2025-2026 and the first semester of SY 2026-2027.

The allowances fall under the Cebu City College Scholarship Program (CCCSP), which was created by City Ordinance 2333. It covers the tuition of qualified students in partner schools and provides additional allowances, including for transportation for scholars from the city’s mountain barangays.

Complaints

In April, the City Council took up complaints from students who had not received their first-semester allowances for SY 2025-2026. Officials said the program needed about P550 million but received only P340 million in the 2025 budget, leaving a gap of about P200 million.

Joy Augustus Young, a consultant of the Local School Board (LSB), said about 37,000 scholars were affected. He said the City must verify student lists before releasing funds through its payroll system. Smaller schools completed their submissions faster, while larger ones such as the University of Cebu and Cebu Eastern College took longer.

The CCCSP office said in March that it had been authorized to use part of the 2026 budget to pay the pending allowances. In May, officials again raised concerns over delays during a City Council executive session.

Process

Siasar explained that the release of allowances begins with schools submitting enrollment records of their scholars. He cited June enrollment as an example, saying students cannot immediately submit all their requirements within the same month.

In some cases, schools submit their consolidated lists of enrolled scholars a month or even two months later, after enrollment records have been settled.

Schools are responsible for submitting the lists to the City Government. The LSB uses these as the basis for preparing the scholars’ payroll.

Once the documents reach the City and are verified as complete, they are forwarded to the City Budget Office and the City Accounting Office for budgetary, accounting and auditing processes before the allowances can be released.

Siasar said delays should not automatically be blamed on the City, as complete enrollment records from schools are a prerequisite for processing payments.

“If there is a reason for the delay, it is not entirely the Cebu City Government. In most cases, the delay comes from the submission of requirements by the schools,” he said.

He also said he had not heard of allowance releases being delayed because of a suspension of payments.

Executive sessions

To address concerns about the program, Siasar said the City Council had already called the LSB to an executive session twice. He said the LSB also appeared before the council last week to defend its proposed budget and had an opportunity to address questions.

Siasar argued that if there were serious problems with unpaid allowances, the City Council would be among the first to raise the issue, since the LSB reports to the council.

“Otherwise, mo-react man maayo ang City Council (Otherwise, the City Council would surely react),” he said, referring to the possibility of the council taking action if scholars had indeed gone unpaid for three semesters.

However, Siasar’s statement did not establish whether all outstanding allowances had already been settled or how many scholars may still be awaiting payment. / CAV