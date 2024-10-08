Cebu City Hall employees under review: What you need to know

FORTY Cebu City Hall employees are currently under review following the dismissal of Mayor Michael Rama. Here's what you need to understand about the situation:

Why are employees under review?

These employees hold coterminous positions, meaning their jobs are directly tied to the term of Rama.

With Rama's removal from office, their employment is now in question.

Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has instructed the City Administrator to evaluate whether these positions are necessary for re-employment.

According to the Civil Service Commission, coterminous employees serve based on the trust and confidence of the official who appointed them, and their termination coincides with that official’s exit.

Who are the affected employees?

There are approximately 30-40 coterminous employees affected.

Eleven employees from the Office of the Mayor and 10 from the Civil Security Unit are currently under evaluation, according to Henry Tomalabcab, head of the Human Resource Development Office (HRDO).

The 161 coterminous employees at the City Council are not affected by the review.

Garcia said he will meet with the affected employees to assess their roles and determine if they need to be re-appointed.

Why was Rama dismissed?

Rama was dismissed from office by the Ombudsman on Thursday, October 3, 2024. This decision came just hours after he filed his certificate of candidacy for re-election under Partido Barug Team Rama.

The Ombudsman found Rama guilty of grave misconduct and nepotism for hiring his two brothers-in-law as City Hall employees.

The decision not only dismisses Rama from office but also imposes a lifetime disqualification from holding public office.