Cebu City Hall new bonuses uncertain

TWO weeks before the 87th Cebu City Charter Day celebration, a bonus for City Hall employees promised by Mayor Michael Rama remains in limbo.

In an interview on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, Councilor Noel Wenceslao, chairman of the committee on budget and finance, said while the executive department has given them the discretion on how much bonus to give to the employees, in practice, it should be the executive department that should give the proposal.

Wenceslao explained that the legislative department only approves the proposal or adjusts it by either decreasing or increasing the proposed amount.

The executive department has yet to submit its proposal.

“We are still waiting for that,” Wenceslao said.

On Rama’s decision to let the Council decide on the amount, Wenceslao said they will still have to meet to know how to go about it.

“We have to check on how much bonus we can propose if we are really given the authority,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

He said during the meeting, they can already project the amount of bonus to be given which will depend on data provided on the sources of funds.

Wenceslao said he will sponsor the ordinance on the supplemental budget needed for bonuses, but the amount will have to be decided by the Council. He intends to file the ordinance next week.

Last Wednesday, SunStar Cebu reported that Rama wanted to avoid the same issues as last Christmas in 2023 when he promised to give P35,000 to the employees and P10,000 gratuity pay for job order personnel, but only P20,000 and P5,000 were approved by the Council.

In 2023, each employee received P15,000 after the Council approved Supplemental Budget 1 for 2023, amounting to P79 million, for the Charter Day bonus for around 5,000 City employees.

The Cebu City Government celebrates Charter Day every Feb. 24.