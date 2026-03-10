Cebu City Hall personnel urged: Switch off idling government vehicles to save fuel

THE Office of the Vice Mayor has recommended that employees and personnel of the Cebu City Government refrain from leaving government vehicles idling while parked or on standby as part of efforts to conserve fuel and promote responsible use of public resources.

In a letter dated March 10, 2026, Tomas Osmeña advised all Cebu City Hall personnel using government-issued vehicles to turn off engines when the vehicles are not in active use.

“This measure is encouraged especially in light of the recent increase in gasoline prices and in keeping with the government’s commitment to prudent resource management,” the letter stated.

Under the directive, all offices and personnel assigned government vehicles are urged to ensure that engines are switched off when vehicles are parked or waiting on standby.

The letter also warned that personnel who fail to comply with the recommendation may face appropriate action in accordance with existing rules and regulations.

The recommendation was approved by Mayor Nestor Archival, reinforcing the Cebu City Government’s push for responsible use of resources and improved operational efficiency among its offices. (CAV)