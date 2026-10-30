Cebu City Hall returns to five-day workweek

CEBU City Hall employees will go back to a regular five-day work schedule starting next week after Mayor Nestor Archival scrapped the four-day arrangement he reinstated in September.

In an executive order dated Oct. 29, Archival revoked Executive Order (EO) 113, which brought back the four-day workweek in the Cebu City Government as an energy conservation and efficiency measure.

Archival said the decision followed the completion of the pilot implementation period and was meant to ensure consistent and efficient delivery of public services. Keeping regular office hours, the order added, would make government services more accessible and responsive to the public.

City Government offices will resume Monday-to-Friday operations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a one-hour lunch break.

The order cited Republic Act (RA) 11285, or the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act, which had served as part of the policy basis for the four-day workweek. It also invoked provisions of the Local Government Code allowing the mayor to adopt administrative measures for effective governance.

Exempted offices

The new schedule covers all City Government offices and instrumentalities, including those in facilities the City administers or maintains.

Offices providing essential and frontline services, however, may keep their current schedules or adopt shifting arrangements so operations are not interrupted. These include health and medical services, disaster response, police and fire protection, public safety, solid waste management and sanitation, as well as traffic management and enforcement. Other offices that require continuous operations are also covered.

Department heads must make sure that enough personnel remain on duty to keep these services running.

Transition

The Human Resource Development Office, in coordination with the Office of the City Administrator, will issue the implementing guidelines. City offices have been directed to adjust personnel schedules and service delivery to allow a smooth shift back to five days.

The order also revoked flexible work-time arrangements that conflict with the new schedule and directed covered personnel to strictly observe regular working hours.

Barangays in the city, along with National Government agencies and other government offices operating there, were encouraged to adopt similar schedules, subject to their own rules and authority. The Cebu City chapter of the Association of Barangay Councils had announced in early October that barangay offices would remain on a five-day schedule.

The order takes effect immediately and remains in force unless modified or revoked by the Office of the City Mayor.

First pilot

The City first adopted the compressed workweek on April 6 through EO 069, starting with a two-week pilot meant to cut energy use as fuel prices climbed.

It followed Memorandum Circular 114, issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on March 6, which directed government agencies to adopt a four-day onsite work arrangement to reduce electricity and fuel consumption as the conflict in the Middle East pushed up global oil prices.

During the pilot, City Hall offices ran from Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with a 30-minute lunch break.

The arrangement was extended until April 30 but was dropped in early May after the city’s monitoring of water and electricity consumption showed mixed results.

A Department of General Services report found that electricity use in major City Hall buildings fell by 6 to 38 percent in April, while diesel consumption dropped by more than half. Water costs, however, rose by nearly 15 percent in mid-April, and the report said lower power use did not always translate into lower electricity bills.

Archival also acknowledged at that time that some residents stayed away from City Hall on Fridays because they were unsure whether offices were open.

The four-day workweek returned under EO 113 on Sept. 21. Archival cited the need to conserve energy and reduce operating costs amid rising fuel and commodity prices and recurring rotational brownouts.

Cebu had been experiencing daily rotational brownouts since late August, after several large power plants in the Visayas went on forced outage in July and August. The Cebu Provincial Government brought back its own four-day workweek on Sept. 28.

By late September, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines said the Visayas power situation had improved, with most major power plants back online, although the region remained vulnerable to brownouts. / CAV