Cebu City halts DPWH projects

CITING traffic gridlock, safety risks and poor coordination with the Cebu City Government, Mayor Nestor Archival ordered a temporary stop to all construction projects run by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).
The halt is meant to push the national agency and its contractors to follow new city rules aimed at finishing work faster and with less disruption to the public.
Big question
Archival’s order raised a larger question: How can Cebu City balance urgent infrastructure needs with residents’ daily lives?
Why the mayor intervened
Archival said the move was not meant to block infrastructure projects but to push for better planning.
“The longer the project takes, the more people will be sacrificed,” he told reporters on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.
He argued that national projects have been carried out with little regard for local traffic and safety. In Banilad and along Salinas Drive in Lahug, contractors began digging up roads without informing the Cebu City Transportation Office, leaving traffic enforcers scrambling and commuters stuck.
The mayor added that some contractors have not even
replied to requests from his office, which he sees as a sign of weak accountability for projects funded with public money.
Affected projects
The DPWH has lined up 21 flood control and road protection projects for 2025–2026:
10 in the North District with a budget of P271 million, and
11 in the South District worth P479 million.
Together, the projects amount to more than P751 million.
These works include drainage mains, slope protection and revetments, all meant to protect communities from flooding and erosion.
Archival acknowledged their importance but said they must be carried out with more discipline and transparency.
Mayor’s new rules
To minimize disruption, Archival introduced new standards:
Shorter timelines: Projects should finish in half the usual time.
Traffic aides: Contractors must hire their own, trained by the city.
Safety: Proper signs and barriers must be in place.
Clean sites: Work areas should remain free of obstructions.
Transparency: Each site must display project details, including contractor names, budgets and deadlines.
“The only thing we can do is regulate them,” Archival said, noting that while the City cannot pick contractors for national projects, it can set conditions.
Bigger problem: flooding
The clash is not just about traffic. Cebu City faces recurring floods, and Archival warned that without a unified plan, money could be wasted on piecemeal construction.
He created a task force linking the City’s Department of Engineering and Public Works with the DPWH to align projects with the city’s updated drainage master plan.
Young connection
One unexpected ally is engineer and social media personality Slater Young, who is also a developer. On the same day the suspension was announced, Young met with Archival to show support for the City’s long-term flood control efforts.
Young said his company has invested in flood mitigation features for a high-end residential project in Barangay Guadalupe. These include 19 detention ponds — large basins designed to temporarily store rainwater — along with upgraded drainage and road works.
He said the ponds are already operating at 50 percent efficiency due to the project’s open spaces and greenery.
“We can talk in the same language because he’s an engineer,” Young said of Archival. “We’re very happy to be part of that vision of the mayor.”
What happens next
The suspension will stay in place until DPWH and its contractors comply with the city’s new requirements. A meeting between Archival and DPWH officials is expected to clarify project timelines and responsibilities.
For now, residents may face delays in construction, but the mayor hopes the pause will result in smoother implementation in the future.
If the city and DPWH succeed in working together, Cebu City could gain not only better-managed road projects but also stronger defenses against flooding.
If coordination fails, however, the city may be stuck with familiar problems: clogged roads, unfinished works and wasted funds. / EHP