Cebu City halts DPWH projects

CITING traffic gridlock, safety risks and poor coordination with the Cebu City Government, Mayor Nestor Archival ordered a temporary stop to all construction projects run by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The halt is meant to push the national agency and its contractors to follow new city rules aimed at finishing work faster and with less disruption to the public.

Big question

Archival’s order raised a larger question: How can Cebu City balance urgent infrastructure needs with residents’ daily lives?

Why the mayor intervened

Archival said the move was not meant to block infrastructure projects but to push for better planning.

“The longer the project takes, the more people will be sacrificed,” he told reporters on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.

He argued that national projects have been carried out with little regard for local traffic and safety. In Banilad and along Salinas Drive in Lahug, contractors began digging up roads without informing the Cebu City Transportation Office, leaving traffic enforcers scrambling and commuters stuck.

The mayor added that some contractors have not even

replied to requests from his office, which he sees as a sign of weak accountability for projects funded with public money.

Affected projects

The DPWH has lined up 21 flood control and road protection projects for 2025–2026:

10 in the North District with a budget of P271 million, and

11 in the South District worth P479 million.

Together, the projects amount to more than P751 million.

These works include drainage mains, slope protection and revetments, all meant to protect communities from flooding and erosion.

Archival acknowledged their importance but said they must be carried out with more discipline and transparency.

Mayor’s new rules

To minimize disruption, Archival introduced new standards:

Shorter timelines: Projects should finish in half the usual time.

Traffic aides: Contractors must hire their own, trained by the city.

Safety: Proper signs and barriers must be in place.

Clean sites: Work areas should remain free of obstructions.

Transparency: Each site must display project details, including contractor names, budgets and deadlines.

“The only thing we can do is regulate them,” Archival said, noting that while the City cannot pick contractors for national projects, it can set conditions.

Bigger problem: flooding

The clash is not just about traffic. Cebu City faces recurring floods, and Archival warned that without a unified plan, money could be wasted on piecemeal construction.

He created a task force linking the City’s Department of Engineering and Public Works with the DPWH to align projects with the city’s updated drainage master plan.

Young connection

One unexpected ally is engineer and social media personality Slater Young, who is also a developer. On the same day the suspension was announced, Young met with Archival to show support for the City’s long-term flood control efforts.