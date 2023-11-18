Cebu City health department cites need to install more communal toilets to attain zero open defecation

AN OFFICIAL from the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) announced that they will ramp up the installation of more sanitized and communal toilets in every barangay in an effort to stop the spread of infectious diseases brought on by a lack of restrooms, as only half of the 80 barangays in Cebu City have achieved a "Zero Open Defecation" status.

In an interview on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, Dr. Daisy Villa, the head of the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD), stated that just one barangay in the city had achieved the Level One of the Zero Open Defecation (ZOD) designation the previous year.

Nevertheless, the number of barangays that have attained the aforementioned designation has increased to 41 for the current year.

According to Villa, Level 1 ZOD denotes that 95 percent to 100 percent of the inhabitants of a certain barangay have access to a sanitized toilet.

She added that the CCHD has ongoing programs and projects to increase the said figures, including the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of public and communal toilets with septic tanks in every barangay.

“We are conducting health profiling again para makita natu nga ni-increase pa ba (to see if the number of toilets has increased). We are giving, bisan og nahurot na ang atung (even though we are out of supply of) toilet bowl. Usually ang barangay ang maoy mohatag sa semento, kabilya para matukod na siya (the barangay will provide the cement and steel bars to construct the communial toilet),” Villa said.

Villa added that the funding for the project has been included in their proposed budget for 2024.

For next year, the agency has recommended P1 billion. (EHP)