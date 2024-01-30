Cebu City health office told: Acquire, store antivenom

THE Cebu City Health Department has been tasked to acquire and store antivenom drugs in light of the recent sightings of snakes in Cebu.

The Cebu City Council, through a resolution filed by Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, approved the measure during a regular session last January 10, 2024.

The sighting of a snake in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City last December 30, 2023 prompted Gealon to file such measure.

On December 30, the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) caught a python in a residential house in Inayawan.

"The numerous incidents of snake sightings in Cebu City raise concerns about the safety of Cebuanos, as well as the preparedness of the City Health Department in the event that a person is bitted by a snake," said Gealon in his resolution.

Gealon said there have also been several reports and social media posts of the sighting of king cobras, locally known as banakon, in different parts of Cebu. (JJL)