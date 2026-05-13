Cebu City hits brakes on Binaliw landfill reopening despite official green light

Summary



Mayor Nestor Archival suspended the reopening of the Binaliw landfill on May 13, 2026, pending a technical safety review despite the DENR confirming that repair requirements have been met.

Cebu City Council members, including Joel Garganera, oppose resuming operations while investigations continue into a January 8 trash slide that resulted in the deaths of 36 people.

The city currently stores 600 to 700 tons of daily waste at a temporary SRP staging area after an expensive hauling agreement in Aloguinsan reached its tonnage limit.



CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has decided to delay the city’s return to the Binaliw landfill, even though environmental officials say the facility is ready to operate again. While the government is eager to solve a growing trash problem, safety concerns following a tragic accident earlier this year have put the plan on hold.

Safety first

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) recently notified the city that Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS), which runs the Binaliw landfill, has finished the required repairs. These repairs were ordered after a massive trash slide on January 8, 2026, which tragically killed 36 people.

"We were expecting that we could already deliver our garbage there because last week we received a notice from the DENR that Binaliw had complied with their requirements," Mayor Archival said on Wednesday, May 13.

However, members of the Cebu City Council are not convinced. Council members, including Joel Garganera, have questioned if the site is truly safe while investigations into the January disaster are still ongoing. Some even argued the site should still be treated as a crime scene. Because of these worries, Mayor Archival has suspended the reopening until a technical team can double-check the facility.

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