Cebu City honors 43 scouts in National Court of Honor

Jarred D. Pescadero / Mactan National High School

FORTY-THREE scouts from across Cebu were recognized during the National Court of Honor at Cebu City Hall on Sept. 19, 2026.

The ceremony recognized 31 Eagle Scout Medalists and 12 Anahaw Awardees, five bronze, five silver and two gold.

Regional scout director Marvin Nicer, Boy Scouts of the Philippines (BSP) Cebu Council chairman Noel Alicaya and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. attended the ceremony alongside the scouts, their parents and scoutmasters.

A mass was held before the Court of Honor proper for the scouts and their families as they gave thanks to the “Great Scoutmaster,” God, for the scouts’ achievements.

Among the Eagle Scout Medalists was Luffy Descartin of Cebu City National Science High School, who credited his achievement to the support of his parents, scoutmaster and fellow scouts.

“I’m very much delighted to be here. It is an honor that the years of hard work, not just my hard work but my parents’, my scout master, my fellow scouts in Science High, ni-culminate na gyud ang years of hard work and dedication,” Descartin said.

He also emphasized the importance of valuing the process behind the award rather than focusing only on the recognition.

“I hope everyone will look into the process itself. Dili lang kaayo nato i-await ang award, pero adto sa process motan-aw, how the process made us this type of person and how the process made us Eagle Scouts,” he added.

The ceremony concluded with the Eagle Scouts honoring their parents and scoutmasters, recognizing the support they received throughout their scouting journey.