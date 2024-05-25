Cebu City honors Msgr. Rudy Villanueva

THE Cebu City Government is one with the Archdiocese of Cebu in honoring Msgr. Rodolfo “Rudy” Villanueva, who passed away Thursday night, May 23, 2024. He was 83.

In an interview on Saturday, May 25, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said Villanueva was an icon in Cebu City and the city is very proud of him.

“His works are not only in literature, but also in the realm of music, which has really resonated in many of the Cebuanos, especially most of his music is focused on religion and the Church, and we are a very religious people, the Cebuanos,” he said.

“He will surely be missed, but his legacy will live on. In the works he has done, through his very productive and industrious life, he has been a source of our inspiration as well,” he said.

Garcia was grateful for the contributions of Villanueva, and was glad the City was able to confer on him the Sugbuhanong Bahandi Award in 2023.

In 2022, the City Government also awarded Villanueva the Order of Rajah Humabon Award for his outstanding achievement in the arts, music and literature.

Villanueva, who used the pen name Renato E. Madrid, played a significant role in the devotion to St. Pedro Calungsod, composing many devotional songs such as “Way Sukod man ang Pagmahal,” “By the Power of Your Giving” and the “Gozos of St. Pedro Calungsod.”

Villanueva wrote plays in both English and Cebuano, making significant contributions to both secular and religious literature.

His collection, “Southern Harvest,” included award-winning stories originally published in the Philippines Free Press and Asian Leader. / AML