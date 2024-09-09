Cebu City honors Sergio Osmeña Sr.’s 146th birth anniversary

CEBU City celebrated the 146th birth anniversary of Sergio Osmeña Sr. on Monday, September 9, 2024, with a wreath-laying ceremony held at the Osmeña Birthplace Marker on corner Osmeña Blvd. and Lapulapu Street.
“President Osmeña’s legacy is one of our exemplary leadership in the face of great challenges,” said Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros, Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission chairman (Chac), in his speech.
Hontiveros added that Osmeña demonstrated that leadership is not about power or prestige, but about sacrifice, responsibility, and the pursuit of the common good.
Jose Antonio Osmeña, a great grandson of the late president, said in his speech that his grandfather is surely smiling in heaven looking at the Cebuanos for remembering his day.
But Osmeña added that his grandfather may be sad as well since the problems the Cebuanos are facing continue to persist.
He said his grandfather may have a way to lift the struggles, and he believes that it would be through unity.
Osmeña said that according to Osmeña Sr., people must do mighty effort together to set aside selfish considerations and petty interests for the good of everybody despite the differences.
Along with the Osmeña clan celebrating the day were Hontiveros, and Cebu City Councilors Pancrasio Esparis and Renato Osmeña Jr. (JPS)