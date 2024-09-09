Cebu City honors Sergio Osmeña Sr.’s 146th birth anniversary

CEBU City celebrated the 146th birth anniversary of Sergio Osmeña Sr. on Monday, September 9, 2024, with a wreath-laying ceremony held at the Osmeña Birthplace Marker on corner Osmeña Blvd. and Lapulapu Street.

“President Osmeña’s legacy is one of our exemplary leadership in the face of great challenges,” said Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros, Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission chairman (Chac), in his speech.