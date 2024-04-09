Cebu City honors WWII veterans with P100,000 assistance

CEBUANO World War II veterans will receive a one-time financial assistance of P100,000 from the Cebu City Government, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

The Cebu City Government commemorated on April 9, the 82nd Araw nga Kagitingan or Day of Valor, a national observance of the bravery and heroism of Filipino soldiers during the fall of Bataan and the death march in the hands of the Japanese during World War II.

Rama made the announcement during a program at the Plaza Independencia on Tuesday.

The City Government recognized the last four remaining veterans who fought during World War II in Cebu City.

They are First Lieutenant Vicente Bautista Echavez Jr., 107, who served from 1941 to 1946; Private First-Class Cesar Guerreo Estalilla, 97, who served from 1944 to 1945; Private Josefina Arnejo Magno, 100, who served from 1942 to 1945; and Corporal Amelia Ortiz, 95, who rendered wartime service from 1943 to 1945."

"I wish that we will proceed to come up with a Resolution, giving in addition to their senior citizen (benefits) P100,000 each. One-time (assistance), dili kay every year," Rama said.

"The vice mayor and the rest will work it out under the Cultural Historical Affairs Commision (CHAC), and the mayor will be waiting to have that resolution signed," he added. (EHP)