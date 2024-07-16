Cebu City implements strict border control after ASF case reported in Barangay Bonbon

CEBU City has tightened its border control for the entry of live hogs due to a reported positive case of African swine fever at Barangay Bonbon, confirmed by the city veterinarian on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Alice Utlang, Chair of the Cebu City Veterinarian Office, told SunStar Cebu that seven cases of ASF were confirmed via rapid antigen testing at a hog farm in Barangay Bonbon. This followed the sudden death of seven hogs reported in the barangay last Sunday, July 14, Utlang said.

Samples were taken from the carcasses. Utlang mentioned that these were sent to the Department of Agriculture (DA) Central Office for confirmatory testing via RT-PCR.

“Waiting for the confirmation result but as to signs ug antigen test (it’s) positive,” Utlang said.

"We are asking swine farmers not to allow anybody to enter their farms, especially outsiders, and to disinfect and follow biosecurity protocols," she added.

Utlang noted that officials from the mountain barangays were already encouraged to implement border control, including preventing the egress of live hogs from Barangay Bonbon.

She added that there would be no culling or mandatory killing of hogs within 500 meters from ground zero; instead, there would be intensified random testing to curb the spread of the disease.

"Barangays that follow the protocol can indeed save their pigs," Utlang said. (EHP)