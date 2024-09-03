Cebu City implements traffic measures ahead of 2024 Bar exams

IN PREPARATION for the 2024 Bar Examinations, Cebu City implemented specific traffic measures to ensure a smooth examination process.
According to a memorandum from the Office of the City Mayor, effective September 8, 11, and 15, 2024, the rightmost lanes on both the southbound and northbound sides of Natalio Bacalso Avenue will be designated as dedicated drop-off lanes.
These lanes will be reserved exclusively for examinees and authorized personnel heading to the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus.
This measure aims to facilitate efficient access for those involved in the examinations.
In support of these changes, the Cebu City Transportation Office will deploy additional personnel and resources to manage traffic during the examination periods.
Motorists are advised to comply with these temporary traffic adjustments. (JBB)