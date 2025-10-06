Cebu City inspects Quimonda I.T. Center for quake damage

THE Cebu City Government has begun assessing the structural stability of the Quimonda I.T. Center following reports of visible cracks and damage believed to have been caused by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that hit Cebu on September 30, 2025.

According to Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairperson of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC), engineers from the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) and the Office of the Building Official (OBO) are currently conducting a thorough inspection of the building.

He noted that the same structure sustained similar damage during the 2013 earthquake that struck Cebu and Bohol.

The Quimonda I.T. Center, located along Port Service Road at the North Reclamation Area, currently serves as the temporary home of the Cebu City courts after the 2013 tremor rendered the Marcelo Fernan Palace of Justice unsafe.

Following the recent quake, the Supreme Court, through the Office of the Court Administrator, issued OCA Circular No. 291-2025 ordering the suspension of work in all first- and second-level courts housed in the Quimonda building, as well as in Bogo City, Iloilo City, and Roxas City.

The work suspension, which runs from October 6 to 10, allows for an independent structural and electrical evaluation of the affected Halls of Justice to ensure safety and soundness.

Despite the suspension, the Quimonda I.T. Center remains open, with several individuals still seen entering the premises.

While court offices have ceased operations during the inspection period, some private offices and establishments within the complex reportedly continue to operate.

Tumulak assured that city engineers are closely coordinating to determine whether the building remains structurally sound and safe for occupancy. (CAV)