Cebu City is CVIRAA 2024 overall champion

THE overall champion of CVIRAA 2024 is the host delegate, Cebu City, for securing the most medals across all categories.
This announcement was made during the closing ceremony held on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at GMall in Cebu City.
Cebu City clinched 118 gold, 73 silver, and 78 bronze medals based on the partial medal tally as of 5:46 p.m. on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Dumaguete City secured the first runner-up position with 41 gold, 44 silver, and 33 bronze medals, followed by Bohol with 38 gold, 48 silver, and 56 bronze.
Mandaue City attained the third runner-up position with 35 gold, 35 silver, and 49 bronze medals, while Cebu Province brought home 32 gold, 43 silver, and 62 bronze. (KJF)