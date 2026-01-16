Cebu City issues 300-meter alcohol ban along Sinulog Grand Parade routes

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has issued Executive Order 051, prohibiting the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages within a 300-meter radius along the Sinulog Grand Parade route.

The ban will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 17, 2026, and at the same hours on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Police Colonel George Ylanan, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said the ban will be strictly enforced.

He said he has already deployed personnel to notify establishments such as bars, hotels, and other businesses that serving alcohol without a permit from the Cebu City Government is prohibited.

Those who violate the order -- especially individuals caught drinking in public within the 300-meter radius -- may be arrested and face charges under existing city ordinances prohibiting public intoxication.

“Sale, distribution -- whether wholesale or retail -- public consumption, possession of alcoholic beverages, and any activities related to the sale and consumption of alcohol are strictly prohibited within 300 meters of all official Sinulog grand parade routes, including assembly points, parade routes, and dispersal areas designated by the Cebu City Government and Sinulog organizers,” Ylanan said in Cebuano.

Establishments that fail to comply with the mayor’s EO will be documented through video and photographs by police.

Reports will be submitted to the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), which may revoke their business permits.

CCPO has assigned numerous police officers to enter hotels, restaurants, and bars carrying recording devices to document violations. Anyone caught breaking the order will be referred to BPLO for possible administrative sanctions.

Ylanan said the strict alcohol ban along the Sinulog parade route is meant to prevent public disorder, as intoxicated individuals may start fights or commit crimes during the festivities.

Additionally, Ylanan said the CCPO will deploy four “bust buses” as temporary detention facilities for individuals caught stealing or committing other crimes during the Sinulog Grand Parade.

Each bus will be manned by police investigators who will process cases on-site, eliminating the need to bring detainees to police stations.

“We have four temporary detention centers, manned by investigators. If someone is caught, they won’t be taken to the station -- they will be detained on-site at the temporary detention centers or bust buses provided by the City Government, where booking procedures will also be conducted,” Ylanan added.

Thousands of police personnel will be deployed along the parade route, which has been divided into 11 sectors, each with a ground commander.

In addition to uniformed officers, plainclothes personnel will also be deployed to monitor for thieves targeting paradegoers. (AYB)