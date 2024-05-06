Cebu City issues show cause order vs province's bus terminals

THE Cebu City Government has issued a show cause order against the two terminals operated by the Cebu Provincial Government for operating without business registration.

The City is referring to the Cebu North Bus Terminal currently operating at the back of SM City Cebu and the Cebu South Bus Terminal located along Natalio Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City.

However, Capitol lawyers said they cannot see any validity in the show cause order issued by the City, emphasizing that the operation of the two bus terminals is neither a business nor commercial endeavor.

Instead, the operations of the two terminals are for public service, the lawyers said.

Cebu Provincial Legal Officer Donato Villa and Capitol consultant Rory Jon Sepulveda said the City might resort to “force entry,” similar to what they did at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA). (EHP)