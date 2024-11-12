Cebu City Jail inmate arrested again for a different charge

AN ARREST warrant was served by the operatives of Labangon Police Station against a gun-for-hire suspect inside the Cebu City Jail in Sitio Upper Kalunasan, Cebu City, past noon on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

The accused, Crisinciano Dionson Maranga alias Pangga, 47, of Sitio Tisa Proper, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, is the top 7 most wanted person in the Central Visayas.

The authorities led by Labangon Police Station Chief Major Eraño Regidor and Police Chief Master Sergeant Renato Berido carried out the arrest warrant issued by Judge Dante Corminal of the Regional Trial Court, 7th Judicial Region, Branch 16 in Cebu City.

The warrant, dated November 5, is for a murder charge with no bail recommended.

Maranga was sent to the Cebu City Jail after being arrested by the Labangon police on July 24, for possessing a handgun and illicit substances.

He was also tagged as the one who shot dead alias Joshua in Sitio San Pedro, Barangay Tisa, on May 27, when the latter allegedly failed to remit the proceeds from illicit drug transactions.

According to Regidor, Maranga’s neighbors were scared of him as he was known to be a former Bilibid inmate and a gun-for-hire for a drug personality following his release. (AYB, TPT)