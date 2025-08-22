Cebu City JOs claim 4 months of unpaid service

A GROUP of Cebu City job order (JO) workers has surfaced to claim they rendered service for four months this year without pay, raising questions about hiring practices, political endorsements, and the vulnerabilities of short-term government workers.

The workers, who requested anonymity, said their ordeal began under the leadership of former mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who served until June 2025.

They were taken in as JOs through the Cebu City Management Board (CMB) in October 2024, each promised a daily wage of P500. Their entry, they said, was backed by endorsements from lawyer Joey Daluz, Garcia’s former vice mayoral running mate.

While they received salaries for November and December 2024, their pay for October was excluded because they had not completed the full month of service.

Starting January 2025, the problems began: they were told the CMB would no longer process their appointments and were asked to seek new endorsements.

According to the workers, they submitted their documents more than once after being told their endorsements had been misplaced. They said they continued to comply with requirements, including clearances and IDs, believing their papers were being processed.

“Giingnan mi nga gi-process na, mao nga ni trabaho lang gihapon mi. Nagsalig ra mi nga ma-finalize ra ang among appointment,” one worker recalled.

(We were told that it was already being processed, so we just kept working. We were trusting that our appointment would eventually be finalized.)

But the months dragged on. By March, they still had no signed appointments. By April, even as the election season intensified, they continued reporting for duty, assigned to community programs, aid distribution, and even the City’s “Gubat sa Baha” campaign.

Each worker now estimates that the unpaid salaries amount to around P40,000 for January to April alone.

The workers admitted they suspected that some of their duties overlapped with campaign-related activities, saying most of their tasks involved assisting in aid distribution, and at times, they were made to join handshaking activities, which they believed could have been election-related.

Still, they continued working, saying they did not want to risk losing the opportunity of regular city employment if they stopped.

In an interview on August 21, Daluz acknowledged that Garcia had asked him in October 2024 if he could recommend names for JO hiring.

“I endorsed them, but dili gyud na guarantee. Ang endorsement is just a recommendation. Wa man ko’y authority sa City Hall appointments,” Daluz said.

(I endorsed them, but that’s not really a guarantee. An endorsement is just a recommendation. I don’t have any authority over City Hall appointments.)

He dismissed suggestions that the JOs were exploited for campaign purposes, saying their election support was voluntary.

Daluz questioned the workers’ claims that they were utilized for campaign purposes, saying they supported his team voluntarily.

He added that some of them may have expected something in return if their group won, but he stressed that no official promise ever came from him.

He also pointed out that the workers should have questioned their status earlier, noting that if by February or March they still had no appointments, they should have already stopped reporting for work.

Former mayor Garcia denied that JOs were hired for political purposes. Instead, he blamed technical budget issues for the nonpayment of salaries.

According to Garcia, a City Council resolution had charged the CMB JOs’ salaries to a “prior year’s account,” which required the Budget Office to certify the availability of funds before disbursements could be made.

Garcia said that, to his knowledge, the resolution and voucher were already with the Budget Office, and what remained was the certification of the availability of funds.

Garcia emphasized that his administration followed a strict “no appointment, no work” policy.

“Maybe someone else gave them false assurances. But I never authorized working without proper documentation. If there were promises, they did not come from me,” he said.

He also explained that job order endorsements were common during his term, saying that many recommendations reached the Human Resource Development Office (HRDO) from barangay leaders, students, relatives, and even professionals.

He added that such endorsements happened throughout the year and were not limited to election season.

The complainants said they have already raised the issue with the new administration and are hopeful that their salaries will be released.

“Nagtrabaho mi kay gituohan namo nga gi-process ra ang among papeles. Upat ka bulan mi naghulat, hangtod karon wala gihapon mi makadawat,” one worker said.

(We kept working because we believed our papers were being processed. We waited for four months, but until now, we still haven’t received anything.)

They added that while they no longer expect appointments to materialize, they simply want to be compensated for the service they already rendered. (CAV)