Cebu City ‘kept in the dark’ over dangerous garbage crisis, councilor warns

Summary:

Councilor Joel Garganera criticized the Cebu City Government for making environmental decisions behind closed doors, keeping the City Council "blindsided" by the secret, partial reopening of the Binaliw landfill.

The landfill's closure caused the temporary transfer station at Pond A in SRP to become a dangerous open dumpsite next to coastal areas and mangroves, while hauling trash to Aloguinsan raised costs to P3,906 per ton.

Garganera requested the City Mayor to submit a 30-day transition plan to clear the SRP trash, while Mayor Nestor Archival formed a special team to verify safety conditions before fully reopening the Binaliw site.

CEBU City is facing a major trash crisis, and city leaders are demanding answers. Councilor Joel Garganera has strongly criticized the City Government for how it is handling a local landfill and a growing pile of waste at the South Road Properties (SRP). He says the current administration is making critical environmental decisions behind closed doors without being open or working with others.

'Blindsided' by landfill reopening

The trouble centers around the Binaliw landfill, which is run by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS). The landfill was shut down after a terrible trash slide on January 8 killed 36 workers and one rescuer.

Councilor Garganera said the City Council was completely "blindsided" when they found out during an April 28 meeting that the landfill had secretly been allowed to start partial operations again. This reopening happened even though the public has not seen a final investigation report about the deadly January accident.

Garganera believed that the city would finish its investigation, fix the safety issues, and hold people accountable before ever opening the landfill again. He is also worried about toxic wastewater (called leachate) leaking from the site. Right now, a private contractor is sucking up this toxic water because the facility's treatment pond is not even working.

"[We are] being purposely kept in the dark. No final investigation report. No notice of reopening. No report of safety measures in place," Garganera warned, adding that this lack of information puts the public at risk for another disaster.

SRP Pond A turning into an open dumpsite

The landfill closure has created a second massive problem at Pond A in SRP. The area was previously cleared of trash, but it is now piling up with mixed garbage once again.

While the site was only supposed to be a temporary station to hold trash before it gets moved to a facility in Aloguinsan, Garganera says it has basically turned into an open dumpsite. This is dangerous because Pond A is located right next to delicate coastal areas and protected mangrove trees.

Skyrocketing trash costs

Shifting the city's waste around has also created a massive financial burden for taxpayers.The city used to pay about P1,100 per ton to dump waste at Binaliw. Now, hauling trash all the way to Aloguinsan costs the city an estimated P3,906 per ton.

Despite the high costs and the months that have passed, the city still has not received the full findings from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) team investigating the January tragedy.

Demand for a real plan

Councilor Garganera acknowledged that the city has a major garbage emergency, but says safety must come first. He strongly urged the city to stop using the SRP as a dumpsite because of the legal, health, and environmental risks.

To fix this, Garganera officially requested the City Mayor to submit a transition plan to get all the trash out of the SRP within 30 days. He also called for a clear, long-term roadmap for the city's waste. He warned that Cebu City is relying too much on short-term "band-aid" fixes.

While he supports advanced ideas like turning waste into energy and better recycling systems, he says these ideas need real infrastructure and steady policies to work.

“We cannot tell the public that we are safe when we are still relying on temporary measures,” he said.

What’s next?

To clear up the confusion, Garganera is demanding that the City Mayor secure and share the results of the ongoing DENR investigation and provide clear updates on the SRP trash operations.

Currently, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival has formed a special team to double-check safety conditions before the Binaliw landfill can fully reopen, maintaining that protecting the environment is still the city's top priority. Residents are now waiting to see if city leaders can safely clean up the mess before another disaster happens.