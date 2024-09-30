Cebu City launches 911 emergency command center

AIMED at establishing a centralized hotline for rapid response in emergency, medical, and disaster situations, the Cebu City Government launched the 911 Emergency Command Center on Monday morning, September 30, 2024.

The City partnered with a firm Next Generation Advanced (NGA), which provides the equipment, training, and systems to support the activation of the Emergency 911 hotline system.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia led the ceremonial ribbon cutting and blessing of the 911 Command Center at the left wing of the Legislative Building in City Hall.

Garcia was accompanied by Cebu City Councilors Eduardo “Jaypee” Labella II, Jocelyn Pesquera, Joel Garganera, and Renato “Junjun” Osmeña Jr., together with Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Lord Villanueva.

Garcia said less than P10 million was allocated for the procurement of the system, including the software, through various disaster funds.

The Cebu City Government will operate the whole system in assistance with the supplier and in coordination with the various departments, including the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and other relevant agencies.

NGA Country Manager Rob Llaguno said the 911 dispatch system in the United States is similar to the one installed in the city’s command center.

One advantage of their system is the ability to pinpoint the caller’s location through its partnership with Google Maps, allowing for faster response times during emergencies.

This will provide the exact location down to the barangay level of the emergency call, and with more information about the situation, the dispatcher can analyze what kind of response is needed.

Llaguno said the command center is ready to receive calls and they are currently coordinating with the various telecommunications companies in the country to reroute 911 calls to the command center.

He added that their system has a geo-screen, which will reroute calls made in Cebu City directly to the command center. (EHP)