Cebu City logs 4 ‘Lepto’ deaths

FOUR people in Cebu City have died due to suspected leptospirosis following weeks of heavy rains and flooding brought by Typhoon Tino and Super Typhoon Uwan in the month of November.

Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) chief Dr. Daisy Villa said one of the recent fatalities has been confirmed positive for leptospirosis infection, while three others remain suspected cases pending laboratory confirmation.

CCHD data showed that from Jan. 1 to Oct. 28, 2025, Cebu City logged 93 leptospirosis cases, including 17 deaths. Of these fatalities, two were confirmed cases, two were classified as probable, while the rest were suspected. In November alone, four cases were reported, all of them fatal. Last year, Cebu City recorded 38 cases and eight deaths.

Villa said this year’s increase coincided with weeks of heavy rainfall, which caused widespread flooding and heightened exposure to contaminated water. Leptospirosis is commonly transmitted through floodwater mixed with urine from infected rats.

“Since January, cases really went up because of the frequent rains. There was a time we reached epidemic level around July or August. But cases have since gone down, and we are now below the alert threshold,” she added.

Villa did not name the barangays where individuals infected with leptospirosis were recorded.

The CHD chief urged the public to seek medical help immediately if they experience symptoms such as high fever, body weakness, red or yellowing eyes, and jaundice, especially after wading through floodwater. Preventive medication or prophylaxis is available in barangay health centers.

“It’s a preventable disease if addressed early,” Villa said.

Meanwhile, health concerns also arose in nearby Mandaue City, where the City Health Office has reported 10 suspected cases of leptospirosis following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, though none have been confirmed as of Nov. 25.

According to Dr. Debra Catulong, head of the Mandaue City Health Office, the cases remain unverified while the city awaits confirmation from the Regional Office.

“We cannot say that the leptospirosis cases are confirmed. As of Nov. 25, the data we gathered in Mandaue City still needs to be validated by the Regional Office because they are the ones authorized to make the official confirmation,” she said.

Based on surveillance data gathered by the city, the 10 suspected patients exhibited symptoms consistent with leptospirosis.

“When we say ‘suspected,’ it means the patients are showing symptoms based on the clinical assessment of doctors. But the signs in the early stage of leptospirosis can look similar to other diseases, so we cannot say they are confirmed until the laboratory results validate it,” she explained. Most of the suspected patients are currently admitted in hospitals.

Catulong urged the public to avoid wading through floodwaters, which are known sources of leptospirosis. She reminded residents that infection can occur even without open wounds.

The city also has adequate supplies of doxycycline for prophylaxis, but Dr. Catulong stressed that taking two capsules after exposure is not enough to skip medical consultation. As part of post-disaster response, the city is conducting public health consultations and WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) assessments in evacuation centers.

“We are giving vitamins to children, and we make sure those who are malnourished receive highly nutritious powder supplements to meet their needs,” Dr. Catulong said.

Despite the suspected cases, the health office assured the public that preventive measures and medical services remain fully accessible. / CAV, ABC