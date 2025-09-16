Cebu City, LTFRB urged to revisit bus policy

THE management of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) has urged the Cebu City Government and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB 7) to collaborate with provincial bus operators over the “No Stopping Policy” in the city’s southern corridor.

Commuters have aired their frustration on social media after provincial buses were barred from loading and unloading passengers along Cebu City’s southern corridor. This has led to confusion, longer travel time and additional cost.

CSBT general manager Ahmed Cuizon explained that the “No Stopping Policy” for provincial buses falls under the jurisdiction of the local government units and LTFRB 7, while the terminal’s management is limited to affairs within its premises.

Cuizon, former LTFRB 7 regional director, said the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) had met with stakeholders before the policy’s implementation.

Ordinance

The no-stopping rule of provincial buses within Cebu City’s jurisdiction, unless in a designated terminal, is mandated by City Ordinance 2214 of 2009.

Under the ordinance, provincial buses are prohibited from loading and unloading passengers within and beyond 30 kilometers of the CSBT unless the activity occurs at a company’s exclusive terminal.

Violators will be issued either a Temporary Operator’s Permit (TOP) or a traffic citation ticket. Upon conviction, a court may impose a maximum penalty of P3,000.

Violators may instead opt to pay a compromise penalty to prevent the filing of a case at the Cebu City Treasurer’s Office or through a duly authorized representative at the CCTO. The penalty is P1,500 for the first offense, P3,000 for the second, and P4,500 for subsequent offenses.

For the third and subsequent offenses, the public utility vehicle will be impounded and released only after the operator pays all unsettled obligations.

If a case is filed in court, a violator may pay a compromise penalty of P2,500 before judgment is made.

Point-to-point

On Tuesday, September 16, LTFRB 7 Director Eduardo Montealto explained that provincial buses, under their franchises, are point-to-point, from their place of origin to their destination at the CSBT.

Montealto said LGUs have the discretion to establish bus points that will allow the temporary boarding and alighting of passengers within their jurisdictions.

There are 45 point-to-point (P2P) bus units from Danao City to Cebu City and vice versa, and another 45 from Sibonga to Cebu City, but they use designated bus stops and boarding and alighting areas set by each LGU.

“Ang ako i-recommend (sa Cebu City) nga magbutang sila og designated area kung asa pwede maka-huong,” Montealto said.

He noted, however, that for years buses have been loading and unloading passengers along city roads such as Pardo, Basak and Mambaling, which worsens congestion.

Montealto pointed out that if buses are allowed to stop anywhere and the public is not informed of the designated stops, it would lead to serious problems.

Appeal

On Monday, September 15, Mayor Nestor Archival appealed for patience as Cebu City enforces stricter penalties on provincial buses that illegally load and unload passengers along city roads.

The measure, aimed at reducing traffic congestion, imposes TOPs on violators, allowing authorities to confiscate driver’s licenses until fines are paid.

Archival said the policy is not new but is now being enforced more strictly, which has led to complaints from drivers and commuters.

The measure is being carried out jointly by the CCTO, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the LTFRB as part of the city’s “Discipline Zone,” which currently spans from the CSBT to Bulacao Bridge.

Julieto Flores, chairman of the Cebu Provincial Operators Transport Cooperative, proposed alternatives such as the designation of official bus stops instead of an outright ban.

Cuizon said the CSBT is open to welcoming the Cebu City Government, through the CCTO, and stakeholders for another meeting to discuss the policy’s implementation. (EHP)