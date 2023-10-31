Cebu City, Mandaue voters reelect 53 brgy. captains

MAJORITY, or 39 of the 46 incumbent barangay captains who ran for reelection in Cebu City, have successfully defended their seats and will continue to lead for the next two years or until 2025.

Almost half of the current barangay captains in Mandaue City have also secured two more years in their posts after winning in the recently concluded barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Based on the Commission on Elections (Comelec)-Cebu City’s partial and unofficial results as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, a total of 39 incumbent barangay captains were proclaimed as winners, including the Association of Barangay Council (ABC) president and Kasambagan Barangay Captain Franklyn Ong.

A total of 46 out of 80 incumbent barangay captains sought reelection. Seven incumbent barangay captains, including Zenaida Colina of Barangay Bacayan and Dennes Tabar of Barangay Banilad, though, were not able to secure their seats.

Moreover, former Cebu City councilors, including Dave Tumulak, Lea Japson and Sisinio Andales, have been hailed as the new barangay chiefs in Barangays Basak Pardo, Banilad and Pahina Central, respectively.

Other barangay captains who will retain their positions are Reynald A. Lauron of Cambinocot; Mariano V. Ando (Carreta); Harry R. Eran (Cogon Pardo); Freddie T. Esmas (Day-as); Mark Rizaldy V. Miral (Ermita); Orlan B. Herrera (Guba); Ruperto B. Bacolod Jr. (Hipodromo); Kirk Bryan J. Repollo (Inayawan); Rex Y. Millan (Kalubihan); Raquel E. Avila (Kamagayan); Jessica P. Cadungog (Kamputhaw); Susan B. Enriquez (Kinasang-an Pardo); Hazel Ann M. Empleo (Lahug); Agustin P. Partulan (Lusaran); Richard M. Adolfo (Mabini); Arnulfo R. Cambonga (Pahina San Nicolas); Nilo C. Tariman (Pit-os); Jerson A. Cadampog (Pung-ol Sibugay); Eleno M. Andales Jr. (Punta Princesa); Danilo P. Teves (Quiot Pardo); Maria Ailien R. Guardo (Sambag 1); Daido Stephen D. Abcede Jr. (San Antonio); Clifford Jude G. Niñal (San Nicolas Proper); Virginia Abenoja (San Roque); Jerome B. Lim (Santa Cruz); Lourdes R. Ramirez (Santo Niño); Jovito S. Ladrazo (Sapangdaku); Sergio S. Ocaña (Sawang Calero); Ana C. Tabal (Tagba-o); Dario B. Arcilla (Talamban); Brian M. Bontuyan (Taptap); and Alejandro D. Borres (To-ong).

Cebu City has 80 barangays.

With the conduct of barangay elections and with the new sets of barangay officials in some barangays, the officers of the ABC are also expected to change.

Ong, in a message to SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, said the conduct of ABC elections is usually scheduled 60 days from the day of the barangay elections. But this time, he said they will have to wait for advice from the Liga ng mga Barangay National Executive Committee and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Mass oath-taking

Meanwhile, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has urged newly elected barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials to use their position in service of their constituents and avoid abusing it for personal interest.

Rama, early Tuesday morning, Oct. 31, led the massive oath-taking ceremony of a few of the newly-elected barangay and SK officials, held at the City Hall.

“We have a lot to do in your barangay, but you need to take the lead,” Rama said in Cebuano.

Winning candidates from more than 20 barangays, including Sto. Niño, Budlaan, Ermita, Cogon Ramos, Sta. Cruz, Sudlon 1, Pahina San Nicolas, Tagbao, Buhisan, Mabini, and Kasambagan, among others, took oath on Tuesday morning. The declaration of winners and massive oath-taking ceremony was scheduled on Tuesday afternoon.

Mandaue City

In Mandaue City, about 52 percent or 14 out of 27 barangay captains were reelected on Monday.

Based on the list provided by Comelec-Mandaue on Tuesday, reelected barangay captains are Ian Cortes Ignacio (Centro); Dario Tariman (Tabok); Romulo Echavez Jr. (Ibabao-Estancia); Dante Borbajo (Canduman); Roy Lumapas (Banilad); Gregg Yap (Bakilid); Eping Diano (Basak), Almario Bihag (Cubacub), Asterio Suson (Pagsabungan), and Mario Besabella Bihag (Tingub).

Also on the list is incumbent Maguikay Barangay Captain Eduardo Gumera, whose proclamation remains suspended following the Comelec’s order due to a pending disqualification petition and administrative charges.

Comelec-Mandaue has yet to identify the three other reelectionists as of this writing.

Meanwhile, some of the kin of incumbent local government officials also won in the recently-concluded BSKE, including Francis Carlo Remedio, son of Mandaue City Councilor Cynthia Cinco-Remedio, as barangay captain of Cabancalan; Raul Cabahug, son of Mandaue City Councilor Editha Cabahug, as Looc barangay captain; Nixon “Jojo” Dizon, husband of Mandaue Lone District Representative Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, as Opao barangay captain; Ramonita Manatad, wife of ABC President and newly-elected Subangdaku Barangay Councilor Ernie Manatad, as Subangdaku barangay captain; Mark Anthony Sanchez, sibling of Mandaue City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez as a councilor of Paknaan, and Jessie James Lumapas-Go, relative of Mandaue City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas as barangay captain of Alang-Alang.

Lapu-Lapu City

Meanwhile, among the partial and unofficial winners as barangay captains in Lapu-Lapu City are Francisco Gilig (Sta. Rosa); Rolando Amorin (Caw-oy); Jovelito Arong Beñanel (Talima); Lyndon Guba (Pajo); Milagros Amores (Marigondon); Andres Godinez (Buaya); Jaic Ealston Tampus (Looc); Arselito Pejo (Calawisan); Rose Macasaol (Ibo); Ranie Emperio (Pusok); Audie Flores (Tingo); Belinda Alibong (Sabang); Mark Vincent Baton (Tungasan); Jimboy Igot (Agus); Edilberta Eyas Lambojon (San Vicente); Junrey Casiao (Pangan-an); Russel Abing (Maribago); Eulogio Cesar Manayon (Babag), and Bonifacio Omapad Jr. of Barangay Pajac. / JJL, HIC, EHP S