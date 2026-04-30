Cebu City maps out 386 artesian wells to fight El Niño water shortage

CEBU City is preparing for a long, dry summer by identifying 386 functional artesian wells, or "puso," across the city. As El Niño threatens to dry up regular water lines, these wells will serve as a vital backup for thousands of residents in both urban and rural areas.

A citywide safety net

According to the latest inventory from the Department of Public Service, the city’s backup water supply is spread almost evenly across the region. The North District has 195 wells across 46 barangays, while the South District has 191 wells in 34 barangays.

Some neighborhoods have more "puso" than others. In the south, Labangon leads the entire city with 24 wells, followed by Basak San Nicolas with 20 and Inayawan with 19. In the north, Mabolo has 13 wells, while Bacayan and Carreta each have 12.

Not for Drinking

Mayor Nestor Archival explained that the city is mapping these wells to help communities become less dependent on the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) during the dry spell.

“Aside from relying on MCWD supply, we are trying to provide water coming from the communities themselves,” Archival said during a press conference on Monday, April 27.

However, the Mayor issued a serious warning: water from these artesian wells is strictly for non-potable use. This means it is safe for bathing, doing laundry, and cleaning, but it should not be used for drinking or cooking because it could pose health risks.

Helping Farmers and Upland Areas

The heat isn’t just a problem for households; it is a major threat to Cebu’s food supply. Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. warned that over 12,000 registered farmers could see their crops fail if the city doesn't act quickly.

“Preparedness must begin now. We should not wait until farms dry up and crops are lost,” Alcover said, noting that "food security begins with farmer security."

To help, the city is looking into using disaster funds to buy irrigation hoses and water containers for farmers. There are also plans to help farmers sell their crops directly to barangay markets so they don’t lose money if the weather gets worse.

Looking Toward the Future

Access to clean water remains a challenge in the mountain barangays. To help, the city plans to send filter pumps to upland areas where drinking water is hardest to find.

While the city is currently checking if there is enough money to help subsidize water costs for the poor, Mayor Archival is already looking at long-term fixes. This includes building reservoirs and better pipeline systems that can store water during the rainy season to use when the city is dry.

The success of these plans will depend on how quickly the city can maintain these 386 wells and support the farmers who keep Cebu fed during the heat.