Cebu City mayor defends Asean tarpaulins: We are cleaning, not just hiding

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival is standing by the decision to use Asean-themed tarpaulins at the South Road Properties (SRP), even as critics claim they are being used to hide piles of trash from international visitors. The mayor argued that the City’s main focus is on long-term cleaning and the covers are simply a way to manage the area’s appearance during a major international event.

A 25-year problem

The area in question, located near Barangay Pasil, actually falls under the jurisdiction of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). Mayor Archival pointed out that the garbage there has been piling up for over 25 years, making it impossible to clear away in just a few days. “What do they want, should we remove it and show everything? My decision is to clean,” Archival said. Currently, the DPWH has four backhoes working daily at the site. However, the mayor asked for patience, noting that the scale of the waste is massive. “Even if they have four backhoes, they cannot finish it in just a few days. This did not happen overnight, and it cannot be fixed overnight,” he added.

Positive feedback from visitors

Despite the local complaints, Mayor Archival shared that visiting tourism ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) have had positive things to say. Some ministers even commented that the city appeared clean. “If you really look at the city, it is clean. But what’s important is that we sustain it,” the mayor said. He also clarified that he did not personally order the installation of the tarpaulins, but he believes they help manage the situation for now.

Defending Barangay Pasil

Addressing concerns that Barangay Pasil is being singled out, the mayor explained that the community often bears the brunt of the city's waste. Much of the trash actually floats down from upstream locations and settles in low-lying areas like Pasil. “Pasil has been there for 25 years. They are not the only source of the garbage. In fact, they are the ones suffering the most, breathing the foul air and experiencing flooding,” he said.

A call for cooperation

The mayor acknowledged that residents might feel embarrassed by the City's trash issues, but he urged everyone to stop complaining and start helping. He noted that it is difficult to punish people for illegal dumping if they aren't caught in the act, which is why the city is focusing on education and changing habits. Archival compared Cebu’s journey to Japan’s, noting that it took Japan 30 years to reach its current level of cleanliness. “I’ve only been mayor for about 200 days and already I’m being attacked,” Archival said. He concluded by reminding the public that many people living near waterways are in "survival mode" and focus more on food and shelter than the environment. The City plans to continue its information campaigns and cleanup operations, emphasizing that a truly clean Cebu requires everyone to take responsibility. / CAV