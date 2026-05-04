Cebu City mayor denies knowledge of Binaliw landfill reopening

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival says he has not been informed that Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PWS) is back in business. Despite reports that the facility is accepting trash from private companies, the mayor claims the City has received no official confirmation.

"None. I don’t think they are operating; they’re just saying that it is open," Archival said during a press conference on Monday, May 4, 2026.

Confusion over operations

The mayor addressed questions about why the City Council was kept in the dark regarding the landfill’s activities. He explained that he couldn't share information he didn't have, dismissing reports that waste collection had officially resumed.

"How can I inform the council when I myself do not know?" Archival asked. "No, that is not true. They are saying these are ready for opening."

When told that PWS representatives reportedly confirmed accepting waste during a recent council session, the mayor suggested the company might just be testing its systems. He insisted that any activity at the site must be checked and approved by regulatory agencies first.

Safety first for Cebu City

Safety is the top priority for the City Government, especially following past tragedies at the site. The Binaliw landfill was previously shut down after a trash slide on Jan. 8 killed 36 people.

Archival is currently preparing an executive order to create a waste crisis task force and new safety rules.

"We are not just dumping our garbage there without ensuring safety," Archival said. "What matters most is the life of every Cebuano, especially our drivers. Safety is truly the priority."

Challenges in the neighborhoods

While the mayor noted that main roads are generally clean, he admitted that trash collection remains a struggle in local barangays. He pointed to possible issues with dump trucks and garbage collection schedules.

He also made an appeal to the public to help keep the city clean. He noticed that many areas are cleaned in the morning but become messy again by the afternoon.

"Public cooperation is necessary to sustain city hygiene," he added.

Strict rules for reopening

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) clarified that the landfill has not fully reopened. They have only allowed "limited operations" in a specific area called an interim cell.

This partial opening comes with very strict environmental conditions. The DENR is keeping a close watch on the facility to ensure it handles waste safely while rehabilitation work continues.

While PWS manager Niño Abellana reportedly confirmed that they have started taking waste from private businesses, City Council members expressed concern over the lack of communication between the facility and city leaders. For now, the City remains cautious as they balance the need for waste disposal with the safety of the community. / CAV