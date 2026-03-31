Cebu City mayor seeks P982M supplemental budget

CEBU City is at a critical point in how it manages waste and public services. Mayor Nestor Archival has proposed a P981.9-million supplemental budget for 2026 to address urgent problems caused by a recent environmental disaster and improve services for residents.

The cost of the Binaliw landfill disaster

The largest share of the budget request, P500 million, is allocated for garbage hauling and disposal. The increase in spending follows the Jan. 8 collapse of the Binaliw landfill, which killed 36 people.

Because nearby disposal sites are now unusable, the city must send its waste-hauling fleet to more distant facilities in Aloguinsan. Mayor Archival said the original budget is no longer sufficient because the longer trips require more fuel and additional labor hours.

Support for local drivers

The budget also includes assistance for the city’s transport workers. A P35-million fuel subsidy is planned for 3,000 to 4,000 registered drivers to help offset rising fuel prices.

"This is a local initiative separate from national assistance," Mayor Archival said. To qualify, drivers must be local residents and registered voters. The City Treasurer’s Office will decide the exact amount each driver receives once the City Council approves the plan.

Other services

Beyond the trash crisis, the P981.9-million proposal covers several projects aimed at improving public services:

Education: P29 million for a Teachers’ Upgrading Program.

Public Safety: P38.6 million for the Peace and Order Program.

Infrastructure: P82.25 million for flood control, drainage, and bridge repairs, including a new P15.39-million bridge in Sitio Baogo.

City Landmarks: P50 million to renovate the Legislative Building and P10.7 million to fix the Cebu Zoo.

How the city will pay for tt

To fund these projects without raising taxes, the administration plans to use unused appropriations and excess funds from previous years. Specifically, the proposal draws P436.65 million from reverted accounts payable and P527.59 million from realigned continuing appropriations.

The proposal now moves to the Cebu City Council for review. While the funds may provide immediate relief, the high cost of hauling waste to Aloguinsan is likely to remain a key issue for the city. The supplemental budget is intended to help Cebu City recover from the disaster while maintaining essential services.