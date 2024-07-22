Cebu City medalists receive cash incentives

CEBU City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia recognized the Palarong Pambansa 2024 athletes' victory during a recognition and awarding ceremony held Monday, July 22, at Cebu City Hall.

"We are proud of them. We value them, and we thank them for all they have done and making us proud to be Cebuanos," Garcia said.

"They are the pride of our city," he added.

Garcia also commended the coaches and the Department of Education for working tirelessly behind the scene to make the Palarong Pambansa 2024 successful.

He said he will call a meeting with the Sports Commission and suggest the doubling of the budget for Cebu City Palaro athletes for 2025.

Also present during the recognition ceremony Monday were Cebu City Councilors Jerry Guardo and Pancrasio Esparis, Cebu City Sports Commission chairman John Pages, and City Administrator Kristine Batucan. (Marianne Arias and Arabella Luzon, HNU Interns/JPS)