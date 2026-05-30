Cebu City moves to sell fleet of junk

Summary:

The Cebu City disposal committee set a P10,750,608 appraisal value for 397 unserviceable vehicles, paving the way for a negotiated sale after two failed public auctions.

The multi-decade inventory of assets features heavy equipment and buses stored at a South Road Properties junkyard, with records exposing missing acquisition dates for roughly 130 vehicles.

City Administrator Albert Tan endorsed the reappraisal report to COA 7 in late March 2026, while a new legislative measure mandates stricter tracking and documentation by the DGS.

A DECADES-LONG accumulation of unserviceable City vehicles highlights the systemic difficulties local governments face in asset tracking, storage management and recovering value from depreciated public property.

The Cebu City disposal committee has established a P10,750,608 appraisal value for 397 unserviceable government vehicles. This valuation clears the path for a negotiated sale of the fleet following two failed public auctions. The condemned assets, which include assorted heavy equipment and frontline service vehicles, are currently stored at a guarded municipal junkyard within the South Road Properties (SRP) in Barangay Mambaling, while some remain scattered across various local barangays.

According to inventory records compiled by the Department of General Services (DGS) and transmitted to the Cebu City Council, the collection spans nearly four decades of public acquisitions. The oldest identified unit is a 1989 Toyota Hilux, though a significant portion of the fleet stems from an aggressive inventory expansion between 2009 and 2012. During those four years, the City acquired 155 of the units now marked for disposal. The inventory features multimillion-peso assets, including bulldozers valued up to P4.8 million each, a P4.6 million dredging machine and various specialized transport vehicles like Kaohsiung and Yokohama tourist buses, ambulances and fire trucks.

Why it matters

The accumulation of hundreds of obsolete vehicles underscores the compounding costs of delayed asset disposal. Beyond occupying valuable physical space at the SRP junkyard, abandoned units left in local barangays present logistical and environmental challenges for communities. When public assets sit idle for years after being declared beyond economic repair, their financial value deteriorates significantly.

Initially, city officials estimated the fleet’s scrap value at approximately P11.95 million, calculated from a combined scrap weight of more than 1.49 million kilograms and a March 2026 market survey of junkshop prices ranging between P8 and P13 per kilogram. However, prolonged delays and subsequent formal reappraisals under government guidelines forced a reduction in the official valuation to P10.75 million. For a city government, moving sluggishly on asset disposal means losing millions of pesos in potential recovery revenue that could otherwise fund active public services.

The bigger picture

The fleet inventory exposes significant vulnerabilities in City record-keeping and property accountability. Roughly 130 vehicles in the disposal report completely lack recorded acquisition dates and several others are missing basic purchase price details. This lack of documentation complicates modern asset valuation, making it difficult for auditors to track the complete lifecycle of public property or verify historical expenditure efficiency.

To address these procedural gaps, the current disposal process relies on the Commission on Audit (COA)-Department of Budget Management Joint Circular 2024-1. This regulatory framework allows local governments to pursue a negotiated sale when public auctions fail to attract buyers, provided the assets undergo reappraisal and sell for at least 90 percent of their updated value. This mechanism balances the practical need to clear backlogs with the strict legal requirement to safeguard government property from unauthorized or undervalued liquidation. The transition to a negotiated sale represents an effort to enforce accountability through standardized state auditing regulations.

What to watch

The disposal cannot proceed without final regulatory clearance. Disposal committee chairman and City Administrator Albert Tan endorsed the reappraisal report to the COA 7 in late March 2026 for formal review and approval. Observers will monitor whether the state auditors approve the current P10.75 million valuation and how quickly the City can secure a buyer through negotiation to finally clear the storage backlogs.

Furthermore, future City procurement and tracking will face stricter oversight. The inventory submission followed a legislative measure introduced by Councilor Harold Kendrick Go, which the City Council approved in late April 2026.

The directive forces the DGS to provide comprehensive documentation, including photographs, work programs and detailed repair cost estimates for all unserviceable assets. This policy change signals a shift toward preventive asset management, aiming to ensure that future City fleets do not languish in junk yards without transparent accounting. / CAV