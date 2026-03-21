Cebu City moves to update Fort San Pedro fees after 17 years

CEBU City’s historic Fort San Pedro may soon see a change in its rental and entrance rates. For the first time since 2009, local officials are looking to update the costs of using one of the city's most famous landmarks to help keep it standing for future generations.

The proposal, filed on March 11, 2026, by Councilor Nyza Archival, aims to update a city law that has remained the same for nearly two decades. The goal is to make sure the fort has enough money to cover rising costs for repairs and preservation.

Why the changes are happening

Maintaining a centuries-old stone fort is not cheap. Since the fees were last set 17 years ago, the cost of labor, materials, and electricity has gone up.

The proposal explains that the money currently coming in isn't enough to keep up with the "financial demands" of the site. By updating the rates, the city hopes to:

* Fund essential conservation and routine maintenance.

* Upgrade visitor services and amenities.

* Keep the fort competitive as a top destination for tourists.

Because the current rates are written into a specific city law (Ordinance 2201), the City Council must pass a new amendment before any prices can officially change.

What it means for visitors

There is good news for casual visitors and students. Under the new plan, the basic entrance fees will stay exactly the same:

* Regular visitors: P50

* Students and seniors: P40

This ensures that the fort remains an affordable place for the public to learn about Cebu’s history.

New rates for events and rentals

While individual entrance fees aren't changing, the cost to rent the fort for private events like weddings or parties will see an update. The new framework is more detailed, focusing on whether a group wants "exclusive" use of a space.

Children’s playground area

For commercial events, prices could reach P16,000 on weekdays and P18,000 on weekends. Non-commercial events would start at a lower rate of around P12,000.

The garden area

Exclusive use of the garden is proposed at P11,500 on weekdays and P13,500 on weekends. Shared options would start around P8,000.

Bastion areas and cuerpo hall

The Bastion areas would range from P7,500 to P8,500 for exclusive use. Meanwhile, the air-conditioned Cuerpo Hall is set at P16,000 on weekdays and P18,000 on weekends for a minimum six-hour booking.

What happens next?

The measure is currently being reviewed by the council’s committee on laws. They will look closely at the numbers and the rules before sending it back to the full City Council for a final vote.

Until the new law is passed and published, the old 2009 rates will stay in place. These changes represent a long-term plan to ensure Fort San Pedro remains a strong, beautiful piece of Cebuano heritage for many years to come. (CAV)