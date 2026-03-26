Cebu City Niños shine in CVIRAA swimming

THE Cebu City Niños showed their strength in the pool after topping the elementary division of the CVIRAA swimming competition from March 23 to 25, 2026, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The young swimmers won a total of eight golds, seven silvers, and seven bronze medals. They stood out in both relay races and individual events.

Their gold medals came from the girls’ 4x100-meter medley relay, 400m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 50m backstroke, 4x50m freestyle relay, and 4x100m freestyle relay. They also won gold in the boys’ 4x100m medley relay and boys’ 100m butterfly.

Leading Cebu City was Adrianna Erika Ching of the San Carlos School of Cebu. The Grade 4 student won three gold medals in the 400m freestyle, 100m butterfly, and as part of the 4x50m freestyle relay team.

“I never imagined that as a Grade 4 student, and in my first time in the CVIRAA, I could qualify for the Palarong Pambansa,” said the 10-year-old Ching in a Facebook post. “This feels like a dream, and I know I didn’t get here alone.”

Sofia Carmel Uy of St. Theresa’s College also performed well. She won gold in the 50m backstroke and helped her team win the 4x50m freestyle relay. Uy also earned two silver medals in the 100m and 50m freestyle.

Bohol Province placed second in the elementary division with six gold medals, followed by Tagbilaran City in third place with three golds.

In the secondary division, Tagbilaran City dominated with 16 gold medals. Mandaue City came in second, while Cebu City finished third.

Because of their strong performance in the secondary level, Tagbilaran City topped the overall swimming standings with 19 gold medals. Cebu City placed second overall, followed by Mandaue City in third and Bohol Province in fourth.

The three-day swimming competition featured some of the best young swimmers in Central Visayas, many of whom are expected to compete in the Palarong Pambansa. / Via Junior Journos Carmel Edullantes, Chrislyn Gaudiano, Kristine Ang