Cebu City ‘not hosting Palaro alone’

THE Cebu City Council has authorized Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to enter into a memorandum of collaboration (MOC) with the Provincial Government and the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu for the hosting of Palarong Pambansa 2024.

The Palarong Pambansa, the largest, annual multi-sporting event, will be held in Cebu from July 9-16.

In the resolution authored by Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros, the event will no longer be exclusive to Cebu City, this year’s host, as some of the games will be held in the cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Naga and Carcar.

The proposed resolution was presented by Councilor Phillip Zafra and was approved by the City Council on Wednesday, May 22.

Asked about the participation of the cities of Naga and Carcar, Cebu City Sports Commission chairman John Pages, in a chat message on Sunday, May 26, said some Department of Education events will be held in these cities, but he did not go into details.

The Provincial Government, which oversees these component cities, is committed to supporting the event to promote sports tourism.

The highly urbanized cities of Mandaue and Lapu-lapu also express their support for collaboration.

In a text message on Sunday, Garcia said the MOC will be signed on Monday, May 27.

According to the City Legal Office, which reviewed the agreement, the MOC complies with legal requirements and is not contrary to morals, customs, public order, or policy.

Under the MOC, all parties will contribute in various ways, including but not limited to financial aid, human resources, or security assistance, for the success of the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Parties are required to coordinate with each other in all areas and events/activities, especially those held within their respective jurisdictions.

They shall ensure the sufficiency of basic provisions for the participants and delegates, particularly within their areas of jurisdiction.

They shall implement measures to promote and enhance sports tourism among their constituents within their respective territorial jurisdictions.

Parties shall create evaluation and monitoring schemes to ensure that the goals aimed at a better, brighter, and more united Cebu Island through sports tourism are achieved and sustained.

Garcia met with Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, along with Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan last Wednesday during which he told SunStar Cebu that they were looking at the possibility of involving the Province and the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu in the event.

The acting mayor said their sole purpose to involve other local government units was to promote tourism.

He said they expect 20,000 individuals, composed of athletes and their families, to come to Cebu City for the games.

Garcia said the City needs the help of the Province and other cities and municipalities, particularly in coming up with special packages for sports tourism. / AML