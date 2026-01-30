Cebu City not yet ready to divert garbage to Aloguinsan, Toledo

CEBU City is still unprepared to immediately divert its garbage to Aloguinsan and Toledo as alternative disposal sites, as officials continue to study the costs and logistics involved following the closure of the Binaliw landfill.

Mayor Nestor Archival said in an interview on Friday, January 30, 2026, that the City Government is still rearranging its budget and assessing hauling and tipping fees before committing to sending waste outside the city.

“For the meantime, dili pa ta ready (we are not yet ready),” Archival said, explaining that the City is still computing the total cost of transporting garbage to Aloguinsan, including tipping fees and hauling expenses.

He said hauling costs are being broken down into two components: transport from barangays to a transfer station, and from the transfer station to the landfill, expenses that have yet to be finalized.

For now, Cebu City’s temporary transfer station remains at Carbon Market, which also houses the shredding machines used to reduce landfill-bound waste.

Aloguinsan and Toledo were earlier identified by the Cebu Provincial Government as temporary disposal sites for Cebu City’s garbage after the January 8 Binaliw landfill tragedy that killed dozens and paralyzed the city’s main waste disposal system.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro announced on January 28 that Aloguinsan Mayor Cesare Ignatius “Ig-Ig” Moreno had agreed to temporarily accept Cebu City’s waste, with the San Rafael Sanitary Landfill designated as a disposal site.

However, Archival said Cebu City cannot proceed without clear cost parameters.

“We are looking at how much it will really cost, considering the amount we have in the budget,” he said.

The approved annual budget of the Department of Public Services is about P500 million.

For now, Cebu City will continue hauling garbage to Consolacion while extending the arrangement until March 31.

Archival said the City expects to be ready to transport waste to Aloguinsan by April, once costing, logistics, and funding issues are settled.

“The fight here is in the city,” he said.

He added that Cebu City must first reduce its waste volume to offset the higher cost of hauling garbage to farther landfills.

To help manage waste, the City is operating a transfer station and shredding facility at Carbon Market, where biodegradable and plastic wastes are being processed to reduce landfill-bound garbage.

Meanwhile, Toledo City is not yet ready to receive Cebu City’s garbage, with preparations expected to be completed by April.

Provincial Administrator Ace Durano said garbage hauling will initially prioritize waste generated by Provincial Government facilities affected by the Binaliw closure. Disposal will be done on a scheduled basis or limited to volumes of up to 100 cubic meters per delivery.

Aloguinsan is also in the process of installing a waste-to-energy facility, which remains subject to approval by the Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Provincial officials said the facility is being considered a long-term solution to the region’s waste problem.

Archival said Cebu City has P30 million available from disaster funds following the declaration of a state of calamity, but stressed that officials must determine when and how long the funds can be used.

“Ang ato lang is klarohon kung kanus-a magamit ug kanus-a ta kutob (We just need to clarify when it can be used and how long we can use it),” he said.

Following the Binaliw tragedy, the DENR ordered a nationwide inspection and review of all operating sanitary landfills to prevent similar incidents. (CAV)