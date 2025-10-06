Cebu City now requires written undertakings from DPWH contractors; some hesitant over deadline commitments

SOME contractors of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have been hesitant to submit written undertakings to the Cebu City Government, fearing they may not be able to meet their own deadlines.

This was revealed by Mayor Nestor Archival in a press conference Monday, October 6, 2025, saying the Cebu City Government now requires contractors working on DPWH projects to submit formal undertakings as part of efforts to ensure accountability and minimize traffic disruptions caused by ongoing infrastructure works.

He said that once the contractors begin coordinating with the Traffic Management Council (TMC) and Technical Infrastructure Committee (TIC), they must agree with the city on specific measures before being granted excavation or construction permits.

Archival said the system aims to make contractors define their project timelines before breaking ground, rather than relying on the City to impose schedules after works have begun.

“Para nako nakuyawan sila because dili sila ka deliver sa time nga ilang gi promise, which I think unfair para nako kay naa may contrata nganong dili man na nimo humanon?” Archival said.

(For me, they got scared because they couldn’t deliver at the time they promised, which I think is unfair to me since there’s already a contract — so why not finish it?)

He added that for ongoing projects, the City has started demanding written undertakings to ensure completion within a reasonable timeframe.

As of now, Kimwa Construction and Development Corporation is the only DPWH contractor that has submitted its written undertaking to the Cebu City Government. (CAV)