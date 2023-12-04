Cebu City officials pay tribute to Serging Osmeña

Cebu City officials pay tribute to Serging Osmeña
CEBU City officials celebrated the 107th birth anniversary of the late Sergio “Serging” Osmeña Jr. during a flag raising ceremony held Monday, December 4, 2023.
Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia, in his speech during the wreath-laying ceremony at the Sergio Osmeña Jr. monument at the City Hall Grounds, honored Osmeña for his contributions to the city’s development.
"Serging devoted his life into public service," he said.
"As we look back to celebrate the life of this exceptional Cebuano, this outstanding Filipino, it is my earnest hope that his example will inspire as all especially our youth," he added.
Garcia said that Cebuanos should not only honor Osmeña but strive to imitate his good deeds.
In a live Zoom conference from Melbourne, Australia, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama thanked Osmeña for serving the Cebuanos.
Also present during the flag raising ceremony Monday was Georgia Osmeña, daughter of Osmeña Jr., as well as members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection, acting vice mayor Dondon Hontiveros, City department heads, and city councilors.
Serging, son of former President Sergio Osmeña Sr. and the father of former senator Serge Osmeña and former city mayor Tomas Osmeña, won several elections as mayor of Cebu City. He also served as governor of Cebu from 1951 to 1955, as congressman from 1957 to 1961, and as senator from 1966 to 1971.
He ran and lost to Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in the presidential elections in 1969.
Former President Rodrigo Duterte issued Proclamation 1053 on November 18, 2020, declaring Serging’s birthday on December 4 as a special non-working day in Cebu Province and the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu. (EHP)