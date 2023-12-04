Cebu City officials pay tribute to Serging Osmeña

CEBU City officials celebrated the 107th birth anniversary of the late Sergio “Serging” Osmeña Jr. during a flag raising ceremony held Monday, December 4, 2023.

Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia, in his speech during the wreath-laying ceremony at the Sergio Osmeña Jr. monument at the City Hall Grounds, honored Osmeña for his contributions to the city’s development.

"Serging devoted his life into public service," he said.

"As we look back to celebrate the life of this exceptional Cebuano, this outstanding Filipino, it is my earnest hope that his example will inspire as all especially our youth," he added.

Garcia said that Cebuanos should not only honor Osmeña but strive to imitate his good deeds.