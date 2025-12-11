Cebu City OKs P1.52B for CCMC, bonuses

THE Cebu City Development Council has endorsed the P1.52-billion Supplementary Annual Investment Program (Saip) 2, which allocates significant resources for the completion of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), socialized housing and rehabilitation projects across all 80 barangays. The endorsement also moves the City closer to releasing holiday bonuses for thousands of employees.

How does this financial realignment address long-standing infrastructure needs and employee welfare in the City?

Allocation of funds

The majority of the P1.52-billion budget — approximately P1.3 billion — is derived from realigned Local Development Fund continuing appropriations from 2022 and prior years. This realignment strategy allows the City to finance priority developments without necessarily levying new taxes.

The breakdown of the infrastructure spending includes:

A total of P663 million is allocated for recovery and infrastructure works. Every one of the City’s 80 barangays is set to receive P8.5 million to address local needs.

The CCMC will receive approximately P509 million to support its ongoing construction and completion.

P200 million is earmarked for lot acquisition for socialized housing, with the amount split evenly between the North and South districts.

Employee incentives and bonuses

The endorsed plan includes provisions for city personnel, specifically regarding the service recognition incentive. Mayor Nestor Archival announced that regular and casual employees are set to receive a P15,000 Christmas bonus. For the first time, job order (JO) personnel are included in the bonus structure beyond simple gratuity pay. They are slated to receive P5,000. These bonuses cover a workforce of more than 4,000 personnel, including over 2,000 casual employees and about 1,000 JOs.

Food security

Aside from construction and wages, the council addressed essential services. Discussions focused on solid waste management, specifically reducing landfill waste and strengthening segregation at the barangay level.

Food supply was also a key topic. Council members urged the expedited amendment of the Memorandum of Agreement with Food Terminal Incorporated. This step is required to implement the Kadiwa ng Pangulo program and sustain the P20-rice initiative, ensuring affordable food access for residents.

Next steps

The CCDC has endorsed the Saip 2 plan and Supplemental Budget 3, but funding is still unavailable. The plan and budget must now go to the council for deliberation and final approval before projects or bonuses can proceed. The Local Finance Committee is expediting the budget submission. Councilor Dave Tumulak noted they are waiting for national guidelines to classify the P5,000 JO payment as an SRI bonus. / CAV