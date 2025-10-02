Cebu City OKs P20M aid for quake-hit north

THE Cebu City Council has approved two resolutions extending assistance to local government units (LGUs) in northern Cebu that were hit by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on September 30, 2025.

During the special session Thursday, October 2, the City Council approved the allocation of P20 million in financial aid for Bogo City, San Remigio, and the municipalities of Bantayan Island. The amount will be sourced from Pagcor funds and will match private donations given to Cebu City.

Another resolution authorizes the deployment of Cebu City’s medical teams, ambulances, and disaster response personnel to augment relief operations in affected areas.

Councilor David Tumulak, who sponsored both measures, said the aid reflected Cebu City’s solidarity with neighboring LGUs still recovering in the aftermath of the quake, which left significant structural damage, casualties, and displaced residents.

The Cebu City Council on Thursday also approved a P113.8-million Supplemental Budget No. 2 for 2025, sourced from declared savings to fund urgent programs, including senior citizen assistance, livelihood support, and the paving and retreading of city streets. (EHP)