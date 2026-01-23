Cebu City orders crackdown on leaking garbage trucks

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has ordered all barangays in the city to strictly enforce sanitary measures in garbage transport following reports of leaking and improperly covered garbage trucks causing unsanitary conditions and public inconvenience.

The directive, contained in Memorandum dated January 23, 2026, was issued amid heightened concerns over waste handling after the closure of the Binaliw landfill and the city’s temporary reliance on the Polog landfill in Consolacion.

In the memorandum, the Office of the Mayor cited reports that some garbage trucks originating from Cebu City were leaking waste or were not securely covered during transport, resulting in spillage, offensive odors, and sanitation problems along major roads and neighboring areas.

To address the issue, Archival directed all barangay chairmen to ensure that barangay-operated or barangay-contracted garbage trucks comply with strict sanitary standards.

These include fully and securely covering garbage trucks at all times, maintaining leak-proof hauling vehicles, and immediately correcting any spillage, leakage, or foul odor during transport.

The memorandum also stressed the need for proper supervision of drivers, personnel, and contractors to ensure compliance with sanitation and environmental regulations.

Barangays were further advised that traffic and enforcement authorities from other local government units may enforce applicable traffic, sanitation, and environmental laws within their respective jurisdictions.

The order was issued pursuant to Republic Act No. 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, Republic Act No. 7160 or the Local Government Code, and other applicable laws, rules, and local ordinances.

Archival emphasized that strict compliance is mandatory as the city works to protect public health, prevent environmental hazards, and maintain orderly coordination among local government units while managing the ongoing waste disposal challenge.

Archival reiterated his call for cooperation among barangays to ensure responsible waste management and minimize health and environmental risks during garbage transport operations. (CAV)